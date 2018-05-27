May 28 2018
|
Sivan, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Police shoot suspicious woman in Jerusalem

She was transferred to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 27, 2018 23:34
Police shoot suspicious woman in Jerusalem

Scene after the shooting of a female suspect in Jerusalem, May 27, 2018. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Border Police officers shot a Palestinian woman who approached them and didn't heed their warnings and requests for identification near Yekutiel Adam street in the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood of Jerusalem on Sunday evening.

Police told the woman, dressed in a long garment and head covering, to stop a number of times, said a police spokesperson. Officers fired warning shots in the air when the woman continued to approach the officers in a suspicious manner. Units eventually shot the suspect in the leg when she still continued towards them.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.




Bomb disposal experts examined the woman to make sure that there were no explosives on her. She was transferred to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition.

Police were looking into a range of possible causes that might have led to the incident.

The Jerusalem Light Rail temporarily halted its services due to the shooting.


Related Content

The sun sets over the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border May 15, 2018
May 28, 2018
Why the month of May did not see an all-out Middle East explosion

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut