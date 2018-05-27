Police shoot suspicious woman in Jerusalem

Border Police officers shot a Palestinian woman who approached them and didn't heed their warnings and requests for identification near Yekutiel Adam street in the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood of Jerusalem on Sunday evening.



Police told the woman, dressed in a long garment and head covering, to stop a number of times, said a police spokesperson. Officers fired warning shots in the air when the woman continued to approach the officers in a suspicious manner. Units eventually shot the suspect in the leg when she still continued towards them.





Bomb disposal experts examined the woman to make sure that there were no explosives on her. She was transferred to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition.Police were looking into a range of possible causes that might have led to the incident.The Jerusalem Light Rail temporarily halted its services due to the shooting.