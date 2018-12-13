Politicians praise IDF, warn 'Israel's strong arm will reach anyone'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets IDF soldiers, December 11, 2018.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israeli leaders applauded the capture and killing of two terrorists on the run, caught overnight Wednesday and in the early morning Thursday.
The IDF nabbed and killed Ashraf Suleiman Na’alwa, 23, responsible for the Barkan terror attack in October, and Saleh Omar Barghouti, 29, responsible for the Ofra terror attack.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the IDF and the Shin bet in a statement, lauding their "impressive actions which lead to the identification and liquidation of the Barkan and Ofra terrorists
."
"Israel's strong arm will reach anyone who tries to harm Israeli citizens," Netanyahu said.
Yisrael Beitenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman, formerly Israel's defense minister, congratulated Israel's security forces in a tweet Thursday morning saying, "It is clear beyond the shadow of a doubt that there is at least one Hamas terror cell operating in the Gaza strip."
He continued, "I demand the Israeli government immediately announce the cessation of the transfer of money and fuel from Qatar to the Gaza Strip."
Opposition leader Tzipi Livni also took to Twitter: "Thanks to their abilities, determination and dedication to the mission, Israel's strong hand will strike terrorists wherever they may be."
Similarly, Yesh Atid Party Chairman Yair Lapid said, "Our security forces last night eradicated the vile terrorists who murdered Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi in the Barkan terror attack. Terrorists know that the IDF can reach anywhere."
MK Amir Ohana (Likud) tweeted, "A dead terrorist will not not go on a hunger strike because he can't watch the World Cup, he will not smile at the tears of the families of his victims... A neutralized terrorist is a dead terrorist."
And, Gilad Erdan, Strategic Affairs Minister, saluted the Israel Police, IDF and Shin Bet, saying they "settled the score."
Erdan also responded to the terror attack that took place in Jerusalem's Old City Thursday morning: "I wish a full recovery to our border police officers who were injured in the Old City and responded with determination and speed in order to neutralize the terrorist."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>