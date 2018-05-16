May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Pope condemns Gaza killings, says Mideast needs justice, peace

"I repeat that the use of violence never leads to peace. War begets war and violence begets violence."

By REUTERS
May 16, 2018 12:17
1 minute read.

Pope condemns Gaza killings, says Mideast needs justice, peace, May 15, 2018 (Reuters)

Pope condemns Gaza killings, says Mideast needs justice, peace, May 15, 2018 (Reuters)

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the killing of Palestinians near the Gaza-Israel border, saying the deaths would only lead to more violence, and appealed for dialogue to bring justice and peace to the Middle East.

"I express my great pain for the dead and wounded and I am close in prayer and affection to all those who are suffering," he told tens of thousands of people at his general audience in St. Peter's Square.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"I repeat that the use of violence never leads to peace. War begets war and violence begets violence."

Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians near the Gaza-Israel border on Monday during demonstrations against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, in the bloodiest day in Gaza in years.

Francis, who visited Israel and Palestinian territories in 2014, asked both sides and the international community to redouble efforts "so that dialogue, justice and peace prevail".

Last December, when US President Donald Trump announced the decision to move the embassy, Francis called for Jerusalem's "status quo" to be respected, saying new tension in the Middle East would further inflame world conflicts.

Speaking earlier in the audience to a group of Polish World War Two veterans, he said: "We never learn."


Related Content

U.S. Envoy for Middle East negotiations Jason Greenblatt on a visit in Israel
May 16, 2018
Greenblatt in Qatar to discuss Gaza and Trump’s peace plan

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut