Price tag attacks reported in four Palestinian villages with torched cars

In the towns of Majdal Bani Fadel and Qabalan, several vehicles were torched and anti-Palestinian graffiti and a Star of David were painted, according to the Palestinian Wafa news. In the town of Beit Dajan, a Palestinian house was vandalized and his vehicle was set on fire. All three towns are in the area of Nablus.

حماس تدعو السلطة لخطوات حازمة لمواجهة اعتداءات المستوطنين بحق منازل الفلسطينيين الآمنين وممتلكاتهم في الضفة الغربيةhttps://t.co/loaxAzcB48 pic.twitter.com/3fdrJCChgT — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) November 22, 2019

In the town of Kafr Ad-Dik, west of Ariel, about 50 Palestinian vehicles had their tires slashed and graffiti reading "a closed military zone" was painted in Hebrew on the wall of a Palestinian house, according to the Mayor of Kafr Ad-Dik, Ibrahim Issa Ad-Dik. This is the second attack in a year, according to Ad-Dik. Other graffiti seen in photos of the attacks read " Kumi Ori ," the name of an Israeli outpost that was evacuated by the IDF and designated a closed military zone.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the attacks and held both Israel and the US administration responsible for the "settler terror against Palestinian civilians."

Fawzi Barhoum, a spokesperson for the Hamas terrorist group, stated that the price tag attacks "reflect the serious state of extremism reached by the Zionist society resulting from the racist policies of their leadership and their government and the regional and international silence on these criminal violations."

The terrorist group called on the Palestinian Authority to take "resolute and responsible national steps to protect [Palestinians] there, cut all forms of coordination and cooperation with the enemy, and unleash the valiant resistance to defend them and protect their interests, and confront the occupation, its soldiers and its herds of settlers."

"We call on our people in the West Bank, their young men, and the men of resistance and the resistance forces to confront all forms of aggression, and to work with all force to put an end to this Zionist incursion against them and their property, whatever the sacrifices, this is a religious and national duty for all," read the statement by Hamas.

Vandals, believed to be Jewish extremists, damaged some 30 vehicles in the West Bank village of Yatma, the NGO B’Tselem reported in October.

An Israel Police spokesperson stated that they received reports of incidents in four Palestinian villages that vehicles were torched and damaged and graffiti was painted at the scenes. Israel Police and IDF forces are preparing to enter the villages in order to gather evidence and open an investigation.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

Palestinian vehicles were torched and had their tires slashed and graffiti was scrawled in price tag attacks in four separate Palestinian villages near the West Bank cities of Nablus and Ariel, according to Palestinian media.