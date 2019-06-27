'Price tag' vandals graffiti private houses, damage cars

Price tag attack in the West Bank .
(photo credit: B'TSELEM)
X
'Price tag' vandals graffitied private homes and damaged at least ten vehicles over Wednesday night, according to B'Tselem.
They spray painted "Gentiles in the Land = Enemies," on one home and the Star of David on some cars. There have been a number of attacks in the month of June where alleged right-wing Israelis defaced and destroyed Palestinian property.
The term price tag, comes from the idea that these right-wing Israelis hope to extract a price from their Palestinian neighbors.
Earlier in June, vandals scrawled graffiti on Thursday on a mosque in Einabus,
a Palestinian village in the West Bank, according to police. Along with the mosque, graffiti was found on the wall of a clinic and on private homes, according to a researcher working for the Human Rights organization Yesh Din.
Four vehicles had tires punctured, and one had a Star of David painted on it.
