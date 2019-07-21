Rahat citizen arrested for planning to bomb Ashdod hotel

Palestinians take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
A resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat has been indicted in a Beersheva District Court on suspicion of planning a terror attack against an Ashdod hotel, Israel’s internal security agency (Shin Bet) announced on Sunday.
The Shin Bet, in cooperation with the Israel Police arrested 20 year-old Adel Abu Hadayeb from Rahat in June after he purchased materials to make a homemade explosive. Hadayeb, a Hamas supporter, was arrested with five hand grenades and a Carlo submachine gun.
According to the investigation, Hadayeb began to support Hamas after he was exposed to the Gazan group’s propaganda on the internet and that he had tried to prepare a bomb in order to carry out against a hotel in the southern city of Ashdod that he had known from his work a gardener nearby.
The Shin Bet also accused Hadayeb of trying to prepare a rocket and that he had purchased materials for this purpose.
"The Shin Bet views with severity the involvement of Israeli civilians in terrorist activity, some of whom are influenced by Hamas propaganda disseminated on social networks and through Palestinian media," the Shin Bet said in a statement.
