Report: 4 wounded in IDF search for terrorist who killed Israeli soldier

Four Palestinians have thus far been wounded at the al-Am'ari refugee camp near Ramallah during ongoing IDF searches for the terrorist who killed Staff Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky last Thursday, Palestinian media reported on Monday.



According to Palestinian media, large numbers of Israeli forces are partaking in the search, which has resulted in live clashes between Palestinians and the IDF. Palestinian media also reported a number of arrests, and that the IDF was withdrawing from the area.





Israel's Channel 2 reported that Palestinians threw Molotov cocktails and stones at Israeli forces.The IDF spokesperson has not made any comment on the matter.Lubarsky, 20, a soldier in the elite Duvdevan commando unit, died on Saturday from wounds sustained during an arrest of Palestinian terrorists in the al-Am'ari refugee camp on Thursday.His wounds were sustained when a marble slab was dropped on him from a tall building during an operation aimed at arresting a terror cell involved in recent shooting attacks.This is a developing story.