June 07 2018
|
Sivan, 24, 5778
|
Report: Gazans to dress like concentration camp prisoners in protest

The report says Gazans wearing the uniforms will march toward the border fence and Hamas intends to incite people to try and cross the fence.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 7, 2018 21:42
Female Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli forces at during a protest in Ga

Female Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli forces at during a protest in Gaza. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Palestinians are expected to protest along the Gaza border fence on Friday wearing clothing made to resemble uniforms worn by prisoners in concentration camps in the Holocaust, Channel 2 News reported on Thursday.

The report says Gazans wearing the uniforms will march toward the border fence and Hamas intends to incite people to try and cross the fence.

The report also cites Palestinian media and social media saying at least 1,500 terror kites are being prepared for the protests.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Air Force completed a mass exercise simulating operations in Israel's north and south.

Palestinians in Gaza refrained from protests earlier this week during Naksa Day, with many seeing a sign they would protest heavily during Quds Day on Friday, an Iranian-backed day held on the last Friday of Ramadan in support of Palestinians and in opposition of Israel.


