Report: Hamas increases training ahead of possible war with Israel

Palestinian Hamas militants attend a military drill in preparation to any upcoming confrontation with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip March 25, 2018. .
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
X
Hamas has increased its training in preparation for a possible conflict with Israel, defense officials warned on Sunday.
According to a report by Israeli public broadcaster Kan, Hamas has upped training of its forces ahead of a possible conflict with Israel, which recently deployed Iron Dome batteries along throughout southern Israel.
Another report, on Channel 2 News, said that Hamas had redeployed its military forces along the border with Israel, after they had left the area when large protests began there in May. The deployment of the forces could be a sign that Hamas is interested in taking back control of the territory near the border and preventing protestors from instigating violence with Israel.
Last Thursday, the Defense Ministry announced that it had successfully conducted a planned missile test launch of the Iron Dome system from the Palmachim air base.
According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defense, the series of experiments were led by Rafael, the main contractor of the Iron Dome system, along with Elta and with the participation of the Israel Air Force and Navy.
During the test the various types of targets which simulate the emerging threats developing in the area were launched.