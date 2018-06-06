June 06 2018
IDF shot dead Palestinian teen during violent riots in Nabi Saleh

The Palestinian Information Ministry said Israeli forces had killed Ezz El-Deen al-Tamimi, 21, in "cold blood."

By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
June 6, 2018 14:21
2 minute read.
West Bank clashes

An Israeli soldier fires tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2018.. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

An IDF soldier shot and killed Palestinian teenager Izz ad-Din Tamimi, 21, during riots in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh Wednesday morning, after being hit in the head with a big rock by the protester, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Israeli soldiers had entered the village to arrest a suspect, when a group of over ten Palestinians threw stones at the soldiers who responded with riot dispersal methods.

According to the IDF, Tamimi threw a large stone that hit a solider in the head, and the soldier responded by firing at Tamimi. Other soldiers at the scene treated Tamimi for his wounds and later declared his death.



The Palestinian Information Ministry said Israeli forces had killed Ezz El-Deen al-Tamimi, 21, in "cold blood."

In a statement, the military said more than 10 Palestinians tried to disrupt a force carrying out arrests in the village of Nabi Saleh and that one of them threw a rock at a soldier, striking him in the head.

"The soldier responded by firing at the Palestinian, who was wounded and given medical treatment at the scene," it said. "He was treated at the scene and he was later declared dead. None of our troops were hurt. The incident will be investigated."

The Palestinian Information Ministry, in a statement, said: "The execution of Tamimi in cold blood, with three bullets at close range, proves how much our people are in need of international protection against the Israeli war machine."

Nabi Saleh is located across the road from the Halamish settlement in the Binyamin region of the West Bank.

Residents of the Palestinian village often hold protests against Israel that end in violent clashes with the IDF.

Nabi Saleh is also home to many members of the Tamimi clan, the most famous of which is Ahed Tamimi, 17, who was arrested last year after she slapped a soldier who stood outside her home barring people from entering.

The incident was recorded and was one of a number of videos shot over the last years in which she can be seen accosting soldiers in Nabi Saleh.

Separately, overnight Israeli security forces, including the Shin Bet, the Border Police and Israeli Police arrested seven Palestinian terror suspects in West Bank raids.

This is a developing story.



