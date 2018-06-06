IDF shot dead Palestinian teen during violent riots in Nabi Saleh

An IDF soldier shot and killed Palestinian teenager Izz ad-Din Tamimi, 21, during riots in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh Wednesday morning, after being hit in the head with a big rock by the protester, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.





About an hour ago, a Palestinian hurled a large rock at IDF troops during an arrest in Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah

The rock was hurled during a riot, which more than 10 Palestinians instigated. IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 6, 2018

One of the Palestinians flanked the troops and hurled the rock, striking a soldier's head — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 6, 2018