Report: Lebanon arrests military officer for collaborating with Israel

Lebanese army soldiers patrol the city on the eve of the country's parliamentary election, in Sidon, Lebanon May 5, 2018.
(photo credit: ALI HASHISHO/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Lebanon's military police arrested a senior Lebanese military officer on suspicion of collaborating with Israel, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported Monday, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.
The officer was suspected of releasing Lebanese detainees in exchange for large sums of money. Additional officers were also arrested on suspicion of membership in the officer's cell, Hezbollah-affiliated media reported. The officer is being held in Lebanon's Rihanyah prison.
Lebanese military intelligence first investigated the officer as part of a corruption case, according to the report. Once the investigation file was opened, it became clear that the officer, referred to by his initials "A.D." released detainees and even deleted the names of persons wanted for interrogation because of their alleged cooperation with Israel.
It was further reported that the officer was first interrogated and then released in order to follow his movements and gather additional evidence.
During the course of the investigation, a woman and four men, all of whom had ties with A.D., were also arrested. During interrogation, three of the detainees, who were all related, were released. However, A.D. and the two remaining detainees — a man and a woman — remain in custody.