Report: One dead, 50 injured Palestinians during Monday clashes

A Palestinian woman shouts slogans during a March of Return protest at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, east of Gaza City August 31, 2018. .
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
One Palestinian was killed and 50 injured during clashes with IDF forces on Monday north of the Gaza strip along the security fence, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports.
The clashes began on Sunday evening during what the Palestinian describe as "raid units" that intend to harass IDF troops by causing damage to the security fence.
Six fires were reported in Gaza border communities today and nine fires reported over Sunday, all due to incendiary balloon terror
.
Blaming PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri stated on Sunday that Hamas ended the indirect ceasefire negotiations with Israel.
