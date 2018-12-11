Report: Saudis helped assassinate Arafat, former aide says

Yasser Arafat in 1968 at the then PLO head quarters..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Bassam Abu-Sharif, an aide to late PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat, claimed on Monday that he was in possession of a document proving Saudi Arabia was a partner to Arafat's assassination, Shehab News Agency reported.
Abu-Sharif said that the document states that late Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon and the United States agreed to assassinate Arafat by poisoning with Saudi permission.
The report claimed that Sharon decided to eliminate Arafat because it would be the best way to stop the Palestinian resistance.
Abu-Sharif told Shehab that the poison was likely administered via Arafat's toothpaste. Palestinians
have long believed that Israel was responsible for Arafat's death in 2004.
