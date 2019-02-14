Saudi Prince: Israel ignores Saudi efforts to make peace

Prince Turki bin Faisal al-Saud of Saudi Arabia speaks during the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, 2013..
(photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
X
Former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is deceiving the Israeli public into disregarding the "Palestinian issue."
In a rare interview with Channel 13 interview on Wednesday, tAl Saud said, "The Israeli public should not be deceived into believing that the Palestinian issue is a dead issue. From the Israeli point-of-view, Netanyahu would like us to have a relationship, and then we can fix the Palestinian issue. From the Saudi point of view, it is the other way around."
The interview occurred not long after Netanyahu met with Omani Foreign Minister
Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah to discuss a "new era" in the Middle East.
"It is cold in Warsaw right now, but Israel’s foreign relations are warming up, warming up for the better,” Netanyahu said after his meeting.
Speaking on the expected peace plan to be presented by US President Donald Trump, Al Saud said that it is "a quid pro quo. Israel withdraws from occupied Arab territories in return for Arab recognition of Israel, an end to the hostilities and normal relations."
He continued, "Israel chooses to ignore all Saudi efforts to make peace and expects Saudi Arabia to put its hand in [Israel's] and go forward with technology, water desalination, and other such issues. It's not going to happen."
The Saudi prince said he would "look forward" to an Israeli peace initiative.
"I haven't seen one," he continued. "What is it that Israel thinks will bring peace?"
