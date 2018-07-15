Security cabinet decides IDF will respond to all kites and balloons

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel will extract a price from Hamas for sending flammable balloons and kites to Israel, just as it extracts a price when they send missiles, Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, who is a member of the security cabinet, said immediately following a security cabinet meeting on the issue on Sunday.



Reacting to reports that the security cabinet decided to issue a directive to the IDF to “respond militarily to every inflammable kite or balloon” coming from Gaza, Katz told Army Radio that while the kites and balloons are not missiles, Israel is not willing to allow its citizens, or their property, to be harmed and has now set a clear policy that if Hamas sends these kites toward Israel, they “will pay a price, just as they pay a price for firing missiles.”





The security cabinet met on this issue following a weekend when over 200 rockets were fired toward Israel.Katz said that the meaning of the security cabinet decision is that Hamas and Islamic Jihad “erred” if they thought that Israel would not respond to the the incendiary kites and balloons.Referring to the extensive IDF action over the weekend in response to the rocket fire, Katz said that Israel made it clear that it would not agree to any type of terrorism, “not rockets, mortars, kites, balloons or anything else against the communities near Gaza.”Katz was less clear in the interview, however, whether this meant that the IDF would – as some have been urging – open fire on those sending the kites and balloons toward Israel. He said that the the authority for when and how to open fire rests exclusively with Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen Gadi Eizenkot.Katz said there was a distinction between prevention and response. Eizenkot, Katz said, has the prerogative on how to prevent the kites and balloons, but as far as the response is concerned, the security cabinet's decision is that there will be a response against Hamas assets every time a kite or balloon sets fields or property in Israel on fire.