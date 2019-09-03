Security footage captures Hezbollah missile narrowly missing IDF vehicle

Footage of Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack on IDF vehicle near Avivim in Galilee. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/ AL MANAR)

A new video from a northern kibbutz's security cameras shows an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah narrowly missing an IDF vehicle on a road near the Galilee town of Avivim on Sunday, according to Mako news.





The video, captured by security cameras at Kibbutz Yir'on, shows the anti-tank missile striking the road as an IDF "Ze'ev" vehicle comes into view from the site of the explosion seconds later.

On Monday, Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar news published footage of the attack carried out on Sunday from the Lebanese side of the border, claiming that it refuted "all the claims that the attack failed to hit Zionist soldiers." The footage showed that two missiles were fired from two positions.

Israeli officials stated that no IDF troops were injured.

Minutes after the Hezbollah anti-tank missiles hit, soldiers with bandages and fake blood were flown by helicopter to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

They were taken off the helicopters in stretchers and were discharged after the round of fighting ended.

“We can’t hide injured troops in Israel for half an hour,” a top security official said, disputing claims in Lebanon that troops had been injured in the attack.

Hezbollah broke "the biggest red line for dozens of years" for Israel by targeting it across border, not in the contested Shebaa farms area where the group had previously targeted IDF troops, said Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The attack against Avivim was a message to Israel, Nasrallah warned.

"We no longer have red lines. This is the start of a new phase. Remember this date."

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

