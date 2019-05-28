Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Settler suspended from IDF after caught setting Palestinian field alight

The soldier was home on a weekend leave from the military when the incident occurred near the Yitzhar settlement.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
May 28, 2019 03:41
Yitzhar settlement

Settlers and IDF soldiers stand on a hilltop outside the Yitzhar settlement. (photo credit: YESH DIN)

 
JERUSALEM -  An Israeli settler caught on camera by an Israeli human rights organization setting fire to a Palestinian-owned field in the northern West Bank was suspended from his combat unit in the Israel Defense Forces.

The soldier was home on a weekend leave from the military earlier this month when the incident occurred near the Yitzhar settlement, Israel’s national broadcaster KAN reported.



The IDF had accused Palestinians of setting fire to the field, but last week the human rights group B’Tselem released a video that showed the settler setting the field alight.
 



The police are investigating the incident.

May 28, 2019
Terrorist organization Hamas runs BDS campaign from Gaza

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

