Settlers: Palestinians vandalized our vineyards

Settlers charged that Palestinians vandalized some 1,000 trees in a vineyard that belongs to a business in the area of the Shiloh settlement in the West Bank, known as Meshek Achiya.



It is best known for its olives oil.





The company’s CEO David Zitzer charged that Palestinians had cut the trees over the weekend, explaining that the damage worth hundreds of thousands of shekels was discovered only on Sunday morning.“It’s the sixth time in the last decades that Arabs have destroyed our trees,” Zitzer said, adding that this attack has been the most severe.“It will be two years before the damage can be recouped,” he added.The Benjamin Regional Council charged that it was an act of “agricultural terrorism.”Yesha Council Deputy head Yigal Dilmoni added that this “is one of the largest agricultural attacks in the region in recent years. We’re talking about 1,000 grapes trees that have been uprooted and will not yield more fruit. They would have produced quality wine from the biblical heartland.“We ask the government and the police to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to justice,” Dilmoni said.The police said it was investigating the matter. But the attack on Meshek Achiya was just one of a number of incidents of agricultural vandalism that occurred in the West Bank over the weekend.The Kfar Etzion field school reported that Palestinians from Beit Ummar set fire to a grove of pine trees in the Kfar Etzion area, near a place called the Mukhtar saddle.“It’s the largest such fire in recent years,” it said.Field School director Yaron Rosenthal said that such attempts to push the Jews out of the Gush Etzion area were doomed to fail.Palestinians in turn charged that settlers had vandalized their trees.The left-wing NGO Yesh Din reported that vandals cut down hundreds of grape vines belonging to Palestinian farmers from the village of Bani Na'im, east of Hebron. Hebrew graffiti was spray painted in the area that said “enough of agricultural terror - we can be everywhere.”The Palestinian news agency WAFA charged that settlers destroyed some 1,000 grape trees near the Palestinian town of Halhoul.