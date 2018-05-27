May 28 2018
|
Sivan, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Settlers: Palestinians vandalized our vineyards

“It’s the sixth time in the last decades that Arabs have destroyed our trees,” Zitzer said, adding that this attack has been the most severe.

By
May 27, 2018 22:57
1 minute read.
Settlers: Palestinians vandalized our vineyards

Vineyards in the area of Shiloh that settlers say were vandalized by Palestinians. (photo credit: YESH DIN)

Settlers charged that Palestinians vandalized some 1,000 trees in a vineyard that belongs to a business in the area of the Shiloh settlement in the West Bank, known as Meshek Achiya.

It is best known for its olives oil.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The company’s CEO David Zitzer charged that Palestinians had cut the trees over the weekend, explaining that the damage worth hundreds of thousands of shekels was discovered only on Sunday morning.

“It’s the sixth time in the last decades that Arabs have destroyed our trees,” Zitzer said, adding that this attack has been the most severe.

“It will be two years before the damage can be recouped,” he added.

The Benjamin Regional Council charged that it was an act of “agricultural terrorism.”

Yesha Council Deputy head Yigal Dilmoni added that this “is one of the largest agricultural attacks in the region in recent years. We’re talking about 1,000 grapes trees that have been uprooted and will not yield more fruit. They would have produced quality wine from the biblical heartland.

“We ask the government and the police to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to justice,” Dilmoni said.

The police said it was investigating the matter. But the attack on Meshek Achiya was just one of a number of incidents of agricultural vandalism that occurred in the West Bank over the weekend.

The Kfar Etzion field school reported that Palestinians from Beit Ummar set fire to a grove of pine trees in the Kfar Etzion area, near a place called the Mukhtar saddle.

“It’s the largest such fire in recent years,” it said.

Field School director Yaron Rosenthal said that such attempts to push the Jews out of the Gush Etzion area were doomed to fail.

Palestinians in turn charged that settlers had vandalized their trees.

The left-wing NGO Yesh Din reported that vandals cut down hundreds of grape vines belonging to Palestinian farmers from the village of Bani Na'im, east of Hebron. Hebrew graffiti was spray painted in the area that said “enough of agricultural terror - we can be everywhere.”

The Palestinian news agency WAFA charged that settlers destroyed some 1,000 grape trees near the Palestinian town of Halhoul.


Related Content

The sun sets over the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border May 15, 2018
May 28, 2018
Why the month of May did not see an all-out Middle East explosion

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut