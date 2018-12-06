Shin Bet arrests seven for smuggling cellphones to security prisoners

An Israeli flag is seen next to the gate of the Megiddo Prison in northern Israel July 24, 2018. Picture taken July 24, 2018. .
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Shin Bet arrested Arab-Israelis and Palestinians for suspected smuggling of cellphones to security prisoners in the West Bank on Thursday, according to the Shin Bet’s Spokesperson’s Unit.
The “phones enable terrorist operatives to advance their efforts,” the Shin Bet’s Spokesperson’s Unit said. “By preventing this smuggling, we prevented continued terrorist activity.”
During the attempt, the suspects attempted to smuggle the phones into the prison with a drone.
But, the drone later lost control and crashed against the prison wall. Police then intercepted a package, which contained 60 cellphones. Those receiving the cellphones were convicted of terrorism or promoting terrorist activities.
Some of the suspects were caught at Nafha Prison.
The suspects allegedly smuggled phones into the prisons between 2016 and 2018 via drones.
These drone operations were coordinated with the prisoners via cellphones, who would arrange a drop off point and later smuggle the phones into the prison.
The police have said that they will continue to investigate and monitor the situation.
