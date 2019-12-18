if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
As price tag attacks increase, Shin Bet calls on rabbis, teachers for help

The rabbis dubbed the phenomenon a "slippery slope," while the education staff condemned the attacks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 18, 2019 09:49
Star of David painted on a house as part of a 'price tag' attack (photo credit: OHUD HAPSH)
Star of David painted on a house as part of a 'price tag' attack
(photo credit: OHUD HAPSH)
Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officials met with several rabbis and educators from the religious-Zionist sector to discuss a recent surge in hate crimes, according to KAN.
The meeting was scheduled to brainstorm ways to stop such crimes. The rabbis dubbed the phenomenon a "slippery slope," while the education staff condemned the attacks.
"We are looking at ways with the security forces to rehabilitate this youth before it is too late. We suggested admitting them to a cattle farm as well as request assistance from welfare authorities," one of the officials said.
The official added that "We are also examining the possibility of preventing these youths of any support and legal aid, help them cease violent activities and even trying to recruit them to the IDF."
Last Thursday, Police found wheels pierced on approximately 20 vehicles, one of which had a Star of David on it, in Manshiya Zabda, about 13 km. west of Nazareth, in northern Israel, according to the Police Spokesperson's Unit.
They also reported finding two buildings sprayed with graffiti. One of them said "Muhammad Pig" and the other said "Arabs are enemies to expel or kill."
Violent acts by Israeli youth has surged in the past few months, Kan shared. There were six incidents dubbed as terror attacks with no injuries caused, 50 incidents labeled as hate crimes and 200 events of violence, 30 of which were against Israeli security forces.


