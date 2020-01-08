Six Muslim worshipers arrested for disturbances on the Temple Mount

A small number of Muslim worshipers caused disturbances in Jerusalem on the Temple Mount on Tuesday evening.
A spokesperson for the Israeli Police said in a statement that "police patrolling the area responded by dispersing those that were involved in the disturbances and arrested six suspects at the scene.
"Police will continue to maintain the status quo on the temple mount and prevent incidents or disturbances from taking place," the spokesperson added.Last month, tensions at the Temple Mount began to rise as Jewish activists began praying at the Temple Mount with what appeared to be a silent, tacit consent by the police, in a departure from the decades-old policy forbidding the practice. A senior Wakf Department official said he was unaware of any change in the status quo on the Temple Mount, but warned that any change would lead to renewed protests and spark a strong response from Arabs and Muslims.
