Soldiers and civilians mourn fallen soldier in Ashkelon

Funeral of Yoval Mor Yosef who was killed in a terror attack in Givat Asaf in the West Bank on Thursday, December 13, 2018.
(photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)
Sergeant Yovel Mor Yosef, one of the two dead from Thursday's deadly terror attack in Givat Asaf in the West bank was buried on Friday at the military cemetery in Ashkelon.
Hundreds of soldiers and civilians arrived to mourn and pay tearful tributes to the fallen sergeant who died at the age of 20.
IDF soldiers, Yosef,20, and Yosef Cohen, 19, were killed in a devastating terrorist attack on Thursday morning and two others were seriously wounded in the attack.
The shots were fired by a Palestinian who got out of his car and started shooting. He then fled the scene and his car was located by security forces near Ramallah.
