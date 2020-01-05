The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Soleimani hit may push off Israel-Iran confrontation - Analysis

Iran surely knows that if it strikes out at Israeli targets to avenge Soleimani’s assassination, even indirectly through its proxies, Israel will respond.

By HERB KEINON  
JANUARY 5, 2020 18:24
Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani (photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani
(photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
On December 25, in a key speech at the IDC in Herzliya where he discussed Israel’s strategic challenges for the upcoming year, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi lamented that Israel was the only actor taking offensive action against the Iranians in the region.

“Iran has changed its policies over the last year, and has become much more active and aggressive,” Kochavi said of Iran’s policies in the region. “This policy is first and foremost aimed at the Persian Gulf countries.”

But the response to the Iranian aggression, he added, has been “no response, no counter action, no retaliation, no deterrence.”

This failure to respond gave the Iranians more self confidence,  something Kochavi said translated into the possibility of a limited confrontation – or more than that – between Israel and Iran.

Israel, he said, did not want this scenario, but was preparing for it.

Then he added, the situation would have been better “were we not the only ones to be going on the offensive against them [the Iranians], but that is the situation now.”

In other words, the chief of staff was bewailing that no one, except Israel, was taking offensive action to stop Iran’s belligerence and aggression in the region.

What a difference nine days makes.

Following the United States’s assassination Friday of the IRGC’s Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Israel is now by no means the sole force to have taken strong, active and offensive measures against Iran in the region.

But is the Israeli-Iranian confrontation that Kochavi was talking about now more likely to take place, or – possibly – has it now been averted? Were Kochavi to have delivered that speech today, would he still have spoken about an inevitable clash with the Islamic Republic? Would he have omitted that line altogether, or – perhaps – would he have gone even further and said that the Soleimani hit brought a full-fledged war between Israel and Iran closer.

As opposed to the lack of response to Iran’s actions in the region from other countries, Israel has responded to Iranian movies in the neighborhood over the last several years.

For instance, in February, 2018, the Iranians sent an armed drone from Syria to attack Israel that was intercepted in Israeli airspace. Helicopter gunships obliterated the drone, and then the IAF attacked the Iranian command-and-control center at an airbase in Syria that the Iranians used to launch it. It was not the Iranians’ finest military moment.

And late in November, 2019, after the Iranians – perhaps flush in the lack of response to their strike earlier in the year on a Saudi oil installation or the downing of a US drone – fired four rockets from Syria toward the Golan Heights that were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. Israel responded to that by striking at Iranian forces stationed near Damascus, killing at least 21 people.
Again, not a red-letter day for the Iranian military.

Between those two events, there were scores of other military incidents with Israel reportedly taking action in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq against Iranian assets to prevent the Iranians from either transferring equipment to Hezbollah in Lebanon to upgrade its missiles into precision guided ones, or to create a local manufacturing capability in Lebanon to build precision guided missiles.

These alleged Israeli actions have exposed Iranian weakness, at a time when the country is keen on projecting an image of power and strength throughout the region.

It is safe to assume that if Iran – either directly or through its Hezbollah proxy in Lebanon or its Palestinian Islamic Jihad proxy in Gaza – chooses to respond to the Soleimani assassination by striking Israel, the IDF is sure to respond in a way that will again expose Iran’s weakness and vulnerability.

And this is not something that Iran will want exposed at a time when it may precipitate a military confrontation with the United States. At this time Tehran wants to project a sense of military invincibility, not have the holes in its armor visible for all to see.

The Iranians are threatening to hit US assets in the region, as well as US allies.

But not all of America’s allies in the region are equal.

The Iranians hit the Saudi oil fields in September, and there was no response. The Iranians hit oil tankers in the Straits of Hormuz in June,  but there were no responses.
 
But Iran surely knows that if it strikes out at Israeli targets to avenge Soleimani’s assassination, even indirectly through its proxies, Israel will respond. And it also surely realizes that Israel’s capabilities are much more advanced and developed than those of the Persian Gulf countries that could not, or would not, respond to their provocations. Iran also, as recent experience has shown, knows that Israel both can and will respond – something that it is unlikely to want to invite upon itself as it faces off against America.


Tags Israel Iran Qassem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Energy independence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Iran will avenge Soleimani's death - the question is where and when By YAAKOV KATZ
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Immunity and the Bibi boom By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies