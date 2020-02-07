The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Temple Mount: Israel police send worshipers home ahead of Friday prayers

Friday prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque have recently been used to protest against Israeli actions at the site and the release of the Trump administration's peace plan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 7, 2020 08:04
Palestinian men prays near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City January 31, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Palestinian men prays near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City January 31, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israel police sent home buses of Muslim worshipers coming from the north of the country ahead of the Friday morning prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Ynet reported on Friday.
According to the report, officers waited at the entrance of Jerusalem for the buses coming from the area of the Triangle and other cities and told the drivers to go back.
Police said that it did so to prevent disorder at the site.
"Police have no right not to allow us to come to the mosque. They punish people for no reason and this is not the first time," some worshipers commented according to Ynet.
Police officers also entered the Temple Mount before the beginning of the prayers. No disorders were registered.
On Thursday, the Israeli army said it had reinforced troops after three attacks against IDF troops in less than 15 hours as violence continued in the West Bank in response to the release of the Trump administration's peace plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century” last week.
Friday prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque recently have been used to protest against Israeli actions at the site and the peace plan.
Last week, dozens of worshipers held a procession chanting nationalistic slogans at the end of the service. Following the disorders, police officers entered the area and dispersed the crowd, restoring calm.


