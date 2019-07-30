Terrorist attack prevented as 1,200 worshippers visit Joseph's Tomb

IDF forces secure Joseph's Tomb before 1,200 worshippers arrive on July 29, 2019.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF forces found a pipe bomb near Joseph's Tomb during preparations before the arrival of 1,200 Jewish worshipers to the compound in Nablus. The bomb was neutralized in a controlled explosion.
Disturbances broke out as the worshipers entered the tomb, as rioters burned tires and threw stones at IDF forces. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means, and the prayer services continued undisturbed.
IDF forces prepare for 1,200 worshippers to visit Joseph's Tomb (Source: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Some 15 people, suspected of being involved in terrorist activity
, nationalistic terrorism and violent disturbances toward civilians and security forces, were arrested by the IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Border Police and Israel Police in the Judea and Samaria area. The suspects were transferred to security forces for questioning.
Four Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire during the disturbances as the worshipers entered the tomb, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency. The injured were hit by live fire in their lower bodies and were brought to Rafidia Government Hospital for treatment. Some Palestinians were treated at the scene after inhaling tear gas.
The Palestinian Quds news agency reported that 13 Palestinians were wounded by live fire and rubber bullets during the clashes near Joseph's Tomb. Five were injured in the thigh and foot by live fire and brought to the hospital, while eight others who were shot were treated at the scene.
