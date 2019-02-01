Three German organizations finance Palestinian group employing terrorists

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

German humanitarian organizations and a powerful Green Party think tank provide funds to a Palestinian NGO that employs a convicted PFLP terrorist and advocates a boycott of the Jewish state.





The startling revelations were disclosed in an Israeli government report last week titled: "The Money Trail: European Union Financing of Organizations.Promoting Boycotts against the State of Israel." The 22-page study was released by the Strategic Affairs Ministry.

The Palestinian human rights NGO Al-Haq in Ramallah "is led by a former senior official of the EU-designated terror organization the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Shawan Jabarin, Director-General of Al-Haq, served three years in prison for terrorist activities, and currently employs former PFLP activists, who were also incarcerated due to involvement in terror, " the report stated. The United States also considers the PFLP a terrorist organization.

The German organizations Bread for the World, World Peace Service ,and the Green Party's Heinrich Boll Foundation supply funds to Al-Haq, according to the donor section of Al-Haq's website. World Peace Service is a German government agency.

Olga Deutsch, the vice president of the Jerusalem-based NGO Monitor organization, told the Jerusalem Post that the "German government should immediately stop funding the group [Al-Haq]. More importantly, Germany should work towards developing funding guidelines and selection criteria."

She added that "especially governmental agencies that channel tax payers' money should not be funding Al-Haq. Under the guise of promoting human rights Al-Haq promotes extreme rejectionist agendas and even had ties to the PFLP terrorist organization, which is designated as such by the EU." World Peace Service declined to answer email and telephone calls from the Post. Deutsch urged the Boll Foundation and Bread for the World to pull the plug on their funding streams for Al-Haq.

.

The Strategic Affairs Ministry report noted that Al-Haq "promotes boycotts against the State of Israel, and has taken action against the State of Israel in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nation Human Rights Council (UNHRC)."



The ministry detailed a running list of Al-Haq BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) activity against Israel. Al-Haq worked to pressure "the United Nations Human Rights Council to publish a 'Black List' of companies with some connection to Judea, Samaria and East Jerusalem."

According to the report, "Al-Haq, along with several French organizations, published a report regarding a transportation infrastructure project, urging companies involved in the project to cancel their contracts with Israel's authorities, and to declare their refusal to take part in any project directly or indirectly contributing to communities within the Judea and Samaria regions."

"In June 2018, Al-Haq published a statement calling for sanctions against the State of Israel."

Dr. Efraim Zuroff, the head of the Jerusalem office of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told the Post: "Every possible effort should be made to halt EU funding for any organization or NGO of any sorts which support boycotts of Israel. Support for boycotts of Israel are essentially a new form of anti-Semitism, which the EU purports to oppose."

According to the Strategic Affairs Ministry report, Al-Haq's funding amounts €296,600 in "Direct Multi-Year Financing of Organizations Promoting Boycotts against the State of Israel."

Al-Haq attacked Israel's financial system, the ministry said, by co-publishing a report titled: "The Dangerous Liaisons of French Banks with the Israeli Occupation." The pro-BDS report urges "French banks to withdraw direct or indirect financing of Israeli companies and banks which contribute to the development of the 'settlements."



In May, 2018, the organization UK Lawyers for Israel announced that credit companies Visa, Mastercard and American Express suspended services to Al-Haq because of the latter's connection with a terrorist organization.

In addition to Jabarin, the convicted PFLP member who oversees Al-Haq, Jabarin employs PFLP operatives who were incarcerated in Israel because of terror-related activities.







One of those operatives is Ziyad Muhammad Shehadeh Hamedian, who works as Al-Haq's Director of Training. He was held in custody in 1996 and during 2005-2007 due to terrorist activities carried out on behalf of the PFLP.

The report also mentioned Zahi Abd-Al-Hadi Muhammad Jaradat, who serves as "the Director of Operations, Management and Donations, and oversees the organization's budget. During 1988-1992 Jaradat was held in custody numerous times due to terrorist activities carried out on behalf of the PFLP."



Finally, Majed Omar Daud Abbadi was also cited. He worked for "Al-Haq as its Director of Planning and Projects until 2016 He was arrested numerous times by Israeli security forces in the early 1990s for terrorist activities carried out on behalf of the PFLP."



PFLP terrorists murdered five Israelis in a Jerusalem synagogue in 2014. An additional seven worshipers were injured in the terrorist attack, including a rabbi who went into coma and died of his injuries months later. A total of five Rabbis were killed, as well as an Israeli police officer.

Renate Vacker, a spokeswoman for Bread for the World, told the Post, "We emphasize once again that we do not promote organizations that challenge Israel's right to exist, call for boycotts of goods from Israel or express antisemitism." She said Bread for the World does not finace Al-Haq but one project of Al-Haq that addresses the retention of human rights in the Palestinian territories in connection with Israelis, Palestinians and international people.



In response to the terrorism allegations, Vacker said "like the EU, we have no strong evidence that Shawan Jabarin, director of Al Haq, has ever been a member of PFLP. There is also no evidence that he calls for violence." Vacker declined to say how much funding Bread for the World provided to Al-Haq between 2015 and 2019. When asked if Bread for the World plans to terminate its funding for Al-Haq, she said no.

Deutsch, from the watchdog organization NGO Monitor, countered that "Al-Haq is a BDS group that proactively engages in lawyers against Israel but more dangerously is known for its ties to terror." Al-Haq did not immediately respond to a Post press query.



The Boll Foundation's Ramallah office has launched antisemitic attacks against Israel, according to German Jews. The prominent German Jewish organization "Values Initiative" urged Boll in June, 2018 to discharge Bettina Marx, the head of its Ramallah-based office ,because she allegedly spreads contemporary antisemitism and defends Palestinian terrorism against the Jewish state.



“The willingness to condemn antisemitism is very high in the speeches of German decision-makers,” Dr. Elio Adler, chairman of Values Initiative, told the Post at the time, “but when it comes to putting words into action, we often see weakness. Some even have a blind eye when antisemitism is right in front of them. This is why we call upon the heads of the Heinrich-Böll-Foundation to dismiss Mrs. Marx.”



Marx blamed only the Jewish state in a Deutsche Welle article for the collapse of the peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



