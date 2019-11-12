Top European Court to rule on West Bank settler product labeling today

The European Court of Justice is set to issue a landmark ruling today on the legality of singling out products produced over the country’s pre-1967 lines in east Jerusalem, the Golan and the West Bank by labeling them as not made in Israel.

The issue has been a bone of contention between the European Union and Israel, since the EU in 2015 issued guideline on how its members states can legally label such products as “made in the West Bank ” or “made in the Golan,” so as to distinguish those territories from internationally recognized sovereign Israel. The guidelines themselves were not mandatory, but individual member states had the option to mandate that they be used.

Israel holds that such labeling helps the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement boycott such products.

The Psagot Winery, located in the West Bank, brought the issue to a head legally in 2016. Together with the Organization Juive Européenne (European Jewish Organization), it turned to the France’s highest court, the Conseil d’Etat to protest the country’s mandated settler product labeling, which went beyond the EU guidelines to specifically let consumer know that these products were produced in a settlement.

Last November, the French court referred the matter to the European Court, which a year later is now ready to rule.

Already in June, the European Court’s Advocate General Gerard Hogan wrote an opinion to the court is support of France’s decision to push beyond the EU guidelines to include a specific reference to settlements.

At issue before both the French Court and the European Court is the question of whether product labeling for consumers is meant to solely be taken into consideration with regard to health issues, or if ethical geopolitical issues also come into play.

Hogan said he believed that knowledge of whether products were produced over the pre-1967 lines, was “an objective factor’ that might affect the “the expectants of the reasonable consumer.”

Therefore, Hogan said, “EU law requires for a product originating in a territory occupied by Israel since 1967, the indication of the geographical name of this territory and the indication that the product comes from an Israeli settlement if that is the case.”

In advance of today’s verdict, the Foreign Ministry and Israeli officials had expressed concern the ruling would uphold the French government’s mandate with regard to the inclusion of wording specifically labeling products produced over the 1967 lines, as “settlement” goods.

Israelis officials have told reporters that Psagot had harmed Israel’s battle against the labeling by bringing the matter to court, fearing that by doing so, it had forced France’s interpretation of the ruling onto a wider European Union level that could impact its application by all states.

Gabriel Groisman, an attorney representing Psagot on this matter and an active advocate against the BDS movement stated: “Israeli-owned businesses need to protect their rights and fight against laws that discriminate against them. Psagot should be applauded for standing up for its rights in courts in Europe. These regulations are discriminatory and serve only to lay out a red carpet for the BDS movement. Staying quiet is not an option. The only option is to fight.”

Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat, a Partner at Covington & Burling LLP and the former US Ambassador to the European Union, who is also representing Psagot,” said he disagreed with Hogan.



“The court would agree that the European Union's 2015 Interpretive Notice on food labeling for products made in the West Bank, Golan Heights and east Jerusalem, and exported from Israel suffers from serious legal and trade policy concerns, including under the World Trade Organization's Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement and the GATT. The measure was initiated by a minority of the European Union foreign affairs ministers, not by officials concerned with food safety and health, and explicitly ties the measure to furthering the EU's two-state policy,” Eizenstat said.

“If permitted to go forward, this would open the way for the EU to politicize food labels on matters entirely unrelated to food or consumer safety. In addition, by applying its 2011 food safety regulation only to products in these areas, it clearly discriminates against those products because it does not cover products manufactured in other contested territories around the world,” Hogan said.

“Furthermore, the labeling measure would facilitate boycotts and the BDS campaign against Israel and impair prospects for peaceful negotiations in the region, both of which are contrary to stated EU policy. Moreover, it could create tensions with United States government on trade and US policy toward Israeli products,” he added.

Psagot has been supported in its case by the US based organization, The Lawfare Project and represented among others by French Supreme Court Lawyer François-Henri Briard.

Brooke Goldstein, executive director of The Lawfare Project, said she was surprised by the Foreign Ministry’s attempt to throw an Israeli company under the bus for standing up for its rights, and its willingness to seemingly attempt to harm the case by sending a signal to the court that it expects a negative verdict and will blame an Israeli company for the outcome.

The only reason the situation has “gotten to this point is because of the abject failure of that ministry to diplomatically and legally solve the problem,” Goldstein said. As a result, she added, “the onus is on private companies to enforce their rights.”

The ministry clearly does not understand the legal or diplomatic landscape, she said, explaining that countries such as Germany, Belgium, Spain, France and the Netherlands have already made moves to enforce labeling of Israeli products produced in areas over the pre-1967 lines.



“Where has the Foreign Ministry been for the last five or seven years” while the EU “enforced discriminatory trade laws on Jewish products?” Goldstein asked.



“Then when an Israeli company enforces its rights” to protect itself by turning to the courts, “the government uses its weight to penalize that company prior to the decision coming out.”



The Foreign Ministry has sent a “terrible signal to the court” and to the world about how the government treats its own citizens. It should be helping them, not undermining them, Goldstein said.



“This ministry has gone rogue,” she added.



Goldstein said that if the European Court did support product labelling, she was confident it could not be singularly enforced against Israeli products, and would have to be applicable to all territorial conflicts and possibly other political issues. Otherwise, it would violate anti-discrimination laws, she said.



“Any EU law that targets Israel can not be applied only to Israel. It will have to be applied in a non-discriminatory fashion,” Goldstein said.



Mandating such politicized labelling would “open up a Pandora’s box of consequences where everyone will ask for political labelling,” including from countries such as Iran and China. Already, she said, there is a French consumer protection association that wants to enforce the labelling of products from Puerto Rico.



This will be an “economic nightmare” for the EU, Goldstein said, adding that, among other things, products labeling would cause the EU to run afoul of US trade laws, thereby complicating its economic relationship with the US.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });