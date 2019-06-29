Trump: Israeli-Palestinian peace deal will be reached only when I am president

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

US President Donald Trump, during the conclusion of the G20 summit in Japan, said that if a peace deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians is not reached during his presidency, then it will never happen.



"With me being president, if you don't get that deal done, it will never happen," Trump said.

This comes exactly one week after the "Peace to Prosperity" economic plan for the "Deal of the Century" was released to the public. The plan was released ahead of the Bahrain summit hosted throughout the past week by Jared Kushner, which focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.During the Bahrain summit, Kushner said that he will reveal the political portion of the peace plan "soon." He also said that the plan will go forth when "both sides will be ready to say yes," but admitted that such an occurrence may never happen.Kushner placed some blame on the Palestinian Authority, saying that "the Palestinians do not have a particularly good record when it comes to closing deals."US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, as well, said that "the missing element is the Palestinian presence, which is a pity.""It is unclear what their purpose is in boycotting the meeting," he continued. "It is intended for them. No one asked them to give up their ambitions. We do not understand it, but that does not mean we will wait for them because that can take time."Maariv contributed to this report.

