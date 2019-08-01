Two Palestinians aged 11, 15 crossed Gaza border fence carrying knives

Israeli soldiers wait in position near the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, during a protest on the Gaza side, as seen from the Israeli side March 30, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Two Palestinian youths crossed the Gaza border fence on Thursda carrying knives, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
The Palestinians, aged 11 and 15, crossed the Gaza border fence in southern Gaza and were apprehended by IDF forces who took them for further investigations.
This is the second time today that Gazans have crossed the border fence, as earlier, at 2 a.m., a Hamas militant
was killed after having crossed the fence carrying an AK-47 and grenades in an attempt to carry out a terror attack in one of the Gaza border fence communities, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Upon crossing the fence, the Hamas militant engaged in a crossfire with IDF forces at the scene, in which the militant was killed and an IDF officer and two soldiers were injured.
