May 18 2018
|
Sivan, 4, 5778
|
U.N. council mulls calling for Palestinian protection force

The United States, an Israeli ally, is likely to veto the move if it is put to a vote by Kuwait.

By REUTERS
May 18, 2018 16:28
The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East

The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council will begin talks on Monday on a Kuwait-drafted resolution that condemns Israeli force against Palestinian civilians and calls for an "international protection mission" to be deployed to the occupied territories.

The draft resolution, seen by Reuters on Friday, asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report within 30 days of its adoption on "ways and means for ensuring the safety, protection and well-being of the Palestinian civilian population."

The United States, an Israeli ally, is likely to veto the move if it is put to a vote by Kuwait, the diplomats said. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Britain, France, Russia or China to be adopted.

The US mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was unclear when the resolution could be put to a vote.

The push for a resolution comes after the bloodiest day for Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza war. Dozens of Palestinians were killed on Monday in gunfire and tear gas from Israeli troops on the Gaza-Israel border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said as the United States opened its new embassy in contested Jerusalem.

Israel has said it is acting in self-defense to protect its borders and communities. Both Israel and the United States said Hamas, which rules Gaza, instigated the violence, an allegation denied by the militant group opposed to Israel's existence.

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon dismissed the draft Security Council resolution as a "shameful" proposal "to support Hamas' war crimes against Israel and the residents of Gaza who are being sent to die for the sake of preserving Hamas' rule."

During a Security Council meeting on Tuesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blamed Hamas for "inciting violence for years, long before the United States decided to move our embassy."

On Monday, the United States blocked a Kuwait-drafted council statement that would have expressed "outrage and sorrow at the killing of Palestinian civilians" and called for an independent and transparent investigation, diplomats said.


