U.N. likely to publish settlement black list prior to March session

A general view shows the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank September 11, 2018. Picture taken September 11, 2018.
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)
X
The United Nations is likely to publish its settlement black list prior to it 40th session that is expected to be scheduled for March 2019, a UN official told The Jerusalem Post.
The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is in the midst of creating a data base of companies doing business area Israelis in areas over the pre-1967 lines such as east Jerusalem, the Golan Heights and the West Bank.
But its publication has been delayed for political and budgetary reasons. Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein had said that there could be an update on the matter this summer, but no announcement was forthcoming.
The UNHRC in 2016 had mandated the publication of such a list.
US pressure was responsible in part for the delay in the publication of the blacklist. The US had warned that it would withdraw from the council if the list was published.
With the US withdrawal in June, it has been presumed that the Bachelet’s office would move forward with the list.
At The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference last Wednesday Strategic and Public Affairs Ministers Gilad Erdan blamed the pending publication of the blacklist for Airbnb
’s dramatic decision Monday to delist vacation rentals in West Bank settlements.
On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills City Council passed a resolution condemning the decision.
“We find the actions of Airbnb deplorable,” said Mayor Julian Gold. “On behalf of our residents, this unanimous resolution reflects the City Council’s ongoing commitment to Israel and to exposing hatred anywhere it exists.”
“Airbnb is not welcome in Beverly Hills as long as its policies are based on anti-Jewish double standards,” added Vice Mayor John Mirisch. “Jew hatred is a disease. We can try to inoculate others against this malady but we also must protect ourselves against its effects.”
