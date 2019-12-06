The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
U.S. House approves resolution supporting two-state solution

The resolution comes amid recent discussion in Israel regarding the possibility of annexing sections of the West Bank in Area C, including the Jordan Valley and some Israeli settlements.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 6, 2019 21:21
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) administers the oath of office to House members and delegates of the U.S. House of Representatives at the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019 (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) administers the oath of office to House members and delegates of the U.S. House of Representatives at the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019
The United States House of Representatives approved a resolution expressing support for the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while also warning Israeli against any attempts towards annexation of territory in the West Bank.
The resolution was non-binding, and was an expression of disapproval aimed at the Trump administration’s reversal of U.S. policy regarding the legality of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The resolution passed 226-188, and split according to party, with most Democrats voting in favor, and most Republicans opposed.
"For more than 20 years American presidents from both political parties and Israeli prime ministers have supported reaching a two-state solution that establishes a democratic Palestinian state to coexist peacefully and constructively side-by-side with a democratic Israel," said Jewish Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, from Maryland's 8th congressional district.
"Middle East peace talks have favored the two-state solution and opposed settlement expansions, moves toward unilateral annexation of territories. Any US proposal that fails to endorse a two-state solution will put a peaceful end of the conflict out of reach,” Raskin added.
Democrat Rashida Tlaib voted against the resolution, stating that "this resolution not only endorses an unrealistic, unattainable solution, one that Israel has made impossible, but also one that legitimizes inequality, ethnic discrimination and inhumane conditions."
She added: "Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Likud party have actively fought against a two-state solution and took steps to ensure its demise. They increased their illegal taking of Palestinian homes and imprisoned more Palestinian children than ever before and are building more walls."
Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, known for being a supporter of Israel, in reference to the resolution, said that it is a "restatement of America's policy" of supporting the two-state solution.
The resolution comes amid recent discussion in Israel regarding the possibility of annexing sections of the West Bank under Area C, including the Jordan Valley and some Israeli settlements, and the recent decision of the Trump administration regarding the legality of settlements in the area.


