U.S. calls UN Security Council meeting to condemn Gaza rockets

On Tuesday, a number of UNSC members and western states condemned Hamas for its violence against Israel on a day that in which over 100 rockets and mortars were launched at Israel.

May 30, 2018 10:00
Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley at a meeting of the UN Security Council. (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)

The United States called on the United Nations Security Council to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday in New York to condemn the Gaza rocket and mortar attacks against Israel.

“The recent attacks out of Gaza are the largest we have seen since 2014. Mortars fired by Palestinian militants hit civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten,” US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in a statement she issue to the media.

Israel shoots down heavy Gaza mortar fire, May 29, 2018 (Reuters)

“The Security Council should be outraged and respond to this latest bout of violence directed at innocent Israeli civilians, and the Palestinian leadership needs to be held accountable for what they’re allowing to happen in Gaza,” she said.

Earlier this month, the UNSC held an emergency meeting to blast Israel for using “excessive force” in combating the violent riots and infiltration attempts along its Gaza border that began on March 30.

Hamas charged that Israel killed 102 Palestinians along the border during that time.

The US blocked the UNSC at the time for issuing a statement condemning Israel for the killings.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley praises Israel on for showing restraint in Gaza, May 15, 2018 (Reuters)

On Tuesday, a number of UNSC members and western states condemned Hamas for its violence against Israel on a day that in which over 100 rockets and mortars were launched at Israel, with two of the missiles falling in school yards.

British Foreign Secretary Alistair Burt tweeted, “Indiscriminate attacks against civilians, especially those that risk killing or injuring children, are completely unacceptable under any circumstances.”


He visited Gaza on Tuesday to announce an economic package of 1.5 million pounds for medial relief.

“I am deeply concerned about the worsening situation in the Gaza strip, and today’s UK aid package gives a message to the world, and to the people of Gaza, that we have not forgotten them or their plight,” Burt said.

“Today’s support will help to ensure that hospitals which are under immense pressure are able to cope with the increased number of casualties who need medical and surgical care. It is absolutely vital that the UK steps up to help those suffering and ensure that vulnerable Gazans are able to access treatment to keep them alive,” he added.

The United Nations, Canada, Italy, France, the Czech Republic and Austria also spoke out against the rocket attacks.

“Such acts of violence are unacceptable and severely threaten the long term goal of just and lasting peace. Our thoughts are with everyone affected,”  Canada said.

The Czech Foreign Ministry said it “fully supports Israeli right for security.”

The European Union said, “The rocket and mortar fire by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards Israel must stop immediately.

“A de-escalation of this dangerous situation is urgently needed to ensure that civilians' lives are protected. Israelis and Palestinians both have the right to live in peace, security and dignity: the cycle of violence and despair has to be broken with a genuine political process,” the EU added.


