U.S. official: Iran test-fired medium-range missile

A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile on Thursday night, a US official told Fox News.
The missile was reported to be a Shahab-3 missile that flew a distance of 1,000km (Approx. 600 miles) to an area outside Tehran.
The US official suspected the test was part of Iran's efforts to improve the range and accuracy of their missiles.
“We are aware of reports of a projectile launched from Iran, and have no further comment at this time,” a senior administration official originally told Fox News.
The report of the test comes amid increasing tensions between the US and Iran as earlier this month
, the US claimed to have intercepted as many as two Iranian drones flying over American ships, which Iran later claimed that no drone was brought down.
