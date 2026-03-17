A drone and rocket attack targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad early Tuesday, while a separate strike killed four people at a house reportedly hosting Iranian advisers, security officials told The Guardian.

Air defense systems intercepted a rocket aimed at the embassy compound, according to Agence France-Presse. Around the same time, a drone caused a fire at a luxury hotel in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, an area frequented by foreign diplomats.

In a separate incident, a strike hit a house in the al-Jadiriyah neighborhood, killing four people. Initial reports indicated that two of the dead were “Iranian advisers” to Tehran-backed groups, a security source told AFP.

Another source from an Iran-backed faction confirmed that four people were killed in the strike on a house hosting Iranian advisers.

Fire breaks out in UAE's Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone attack

Operations at the United Arab Emirates' Shah gas field remained suspended on Tuesday following a drone attack, while a fresh attack caused a fire in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

No injuries were reported in either incident, the local media offices said.

Monday's attack on the Shah field - located about 180 km (111.85 miles) southwest of Abu Dhabi and one of the world's largest sour gas fields - adds to disruptions to the UAE's energy sector.

Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026. (credit: REUTERS/STAFF)

Tanker attacked near Oman

A tanker off the coast of Oman has reported being struck by an unknown projectile while at anchor, according to the British Maritime Trade Center.

There were no injuries or environmental impact, but some structural damage was reported.

Missile targeting Qatar intercepted

The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced that its armed forces intercepted a missile attack targeting Qatar on Tuesday morning.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, a fire broke out in an industrial zone due to debris from missile interception. No injuries were reported.

Kuwait medics hurt after debris hits ambulance center

Additionally, the Kuwait Health Ministry said that two members of a medical emergency team were injured after debris fell on an ambulance center.