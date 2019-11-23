NYC Conference
'Ugly' price tag attacks reported in four Palestinian villages

“I denounce hate crimes that randomly target Arab residents. There is no justification for this. This certainly contributes nothing to Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.”

A car vandalized with "God is king" in a suspected "Price Tag" attack in Pisgat Ze'ev, Jerusalem, on March 19, 2018. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A car vandalized with "God is king" in a suspected "Price Tag" attack in Pisgat Ze'ev, Jerusalem, on March 19, 2018.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Palestinian vehicles were torched, their tires were slashed and graffiti was scrawled, in price tag attacks in four separate Palestinian villages near the West Bank cities of Nablus, according to the Israeli Left-wing group Yesh Din.
In the villages of Majdal Bani Fadel, Qabalan and Beit Dajan at least five vehicles were torched and anti-Palestinian Hebrew graffiti and a Star of David were painted on a number of homes, according to Yesh Din.
Some 21 vehicles were vandalized in the village of Kafr-a-Dikh and their tires were punctured, Yesh Din reported.
The Palestinian news Agency WAFA reported that some 50 vehicles were actually vandalized in Kafr-a-Dikh,. The head of the village, Ibrahim Issa Ad-Dik, said it was the second time the village had been attacked this year.
He added that the Hebrew words, “closed military zone” were spray painted onto the walls of several homes.
David Ha’ivri, a member of the Samaria Regional Council condemned the attacks.
“I denounce hate crimes that randomly target Arab residents. There is no justification for this.  This certainly contributes nothing to Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.”
He called on the police to catch the perpetrators.
“It is very puzzling that the police are unable to catch the people behind these ugly acts,” Ha’ivri said.
National Police spokesman to the foreign media Mickey Rosenfeld said that “police units and Idea personnel entered a number of Palestinian villages in the Shomron area after reports were received about damage caused to vehicles and graffiti found in the area.”
 

He added that, “Throughout the weekend units searched for suspects who fled the scene and could have been involved in that incident.”
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the attacks and held both Israel and the US administration responsible for the "settler terror against Palestinian civilians."
Fawzi Barhoum, a Hamas spokesperson stated that the price tag attacks "reflect the serious state of extremism reached by the Zionist society resulting from the racist policies of their leadership and their government, and the regional and international silence on these criminal violations."
The terrorist group called on the Palestinian Authority to take "resolute and responsible national steps to protect [Palestinians] there, cut all forms of coordination and cooperation with the enemy, and unleash the valiant resistance to defend them and protect their interests, and confront the occupation, its soldiers and its herds of settlers.
"We call on our people in the West Bank, their young men, and the men of resistance and the resistance forces to confront all forms of aggression, and to work with all force to put an end to this Zionist incursion against them and their property, whatever the sacrifices, this is a religious and national duty for all," read the statement by Hamas.


