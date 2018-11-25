Uptick in 'price tag' attacks, as vandals damage property in West Bank

Vandals write graffiti on wall in village of El Muar. .
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police reported a possible "price tag" attack in the village of El Muar in the West Bank on Sunday. There was damage caused to vehicles and graffiti written on a wall.
This incident occurred during a recent spike of Israeli vandalism of Palestinian property, the 5th incident of its kind in 3 days.
Israelis vandalized at least 25 cars in two Palestinian villages in the Samaria region of the West Bank near Nablus, nongovernmental left-wing groups Yesh Din and B’Tselem reported on Friday.
Palestinians reported that at 2 a.m. Israelis entered the village of Asira al-Qibliya and punctured the tires of about 12 vehicles, Yesh Din stated.
They spray-painted the Star of David and other graffiti on cars and on walls. Among the statements that the vandals spray painted were the words: “Greetings from the tent of Shmeida” and “Fight the enemy, not a loved one,” Yesh Din reported.
At 3 a.m., Israelis entered the nearby village of Huwara and punctured the tires of 13 vehicles.
They spray painted this message on the wall of a school: “Evacuation of Yitzhar = price tag.”
The Border Police said it was investing a similar incident in the village of Urif.
The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported a similar incident in Beit Iksa, northwest of Jerusalem. It charged that Israelis had spray painted the words “price tag,” “revenge” and “death to Arabs” on walls and vehicles in the village.
