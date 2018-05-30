May 30 2018
WATCH: IDF reveals 7 terror targets struck in Gaza in detailed video

Israel struck more than 65 targets overnight Tuesday after terror groups in Gaza launched rockets and mortars into Israeli cities.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 30, 2018
1 minute read.

IDF video detailing seven of the 65 strikes from May 29th, 2018. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF video detailing seven of the 65 strikes from May 29th, 2018. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF released a video Wednesday outlining seven targets struck in the Gaza Strip following a barrage of rockets fired toward Israel by terror groups in Gaza.

The first target shown in the video is a rocket warehouse in the northern Gaza Strip that was operated by Islamic Jihad. A sketch of the rocket is displayed in the video as well. The second location targeted by Israeli airstrikes Tuesday shown in the video is a Hamas-run naval technology site intended to be used to infiltrate Israel by sea.

The IDF also revealed an SA-7 missile factory as one of the targets struck, as well as an explosive-laden drone warehouse, a rocket factory and an abandoned drone shed.

Israel struck more than 65 targets overnight Tuesday after terror groups in Gaza launched rockets and mortars into Israeli cities in Southern Israel.

The rocket and mortar fire from Gaza ceased Wednesday. A senior source in the Israeli defense establishment attributed the quiet along the border to the IDF strikes.

“The IDF launched a significant strike overnight in Gaza and we have acted responsibly, and since the morning the fire has stopped. Israel has delivered a message that if the fire resumes, the attacks on Hamas and the other groups will intensify,” he said.

Israel’s Reshet Bet reported that over 180 rockets and mortars were launched toward Israeli civilian areas, and earlier on Wednesday the IDF released an infographic of 65 airstrikes carried against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the over 24 hours of fire launched from the enclave.

Hamas, the Islamist terror group Israel holds responsible for everything that happens in Gaza, called for a ceasefire Wednesday.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


