May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

WATCH LIVE: UN Security Council discusses Gaza border protests

The UN Security Council is discussing Monday's Gaza border protests during which at least 58 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops.

By JPOST.COM STAFF,
May 15, 2018 17:11
1 minute read.
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon speaks before a UN Security Council meeting, May 15th, 2018

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon speaks before a UN Security Council meeting, May 15th, 2018.. (photo credit: ISRAEL MISSION TO THE UN)

NEW YORK - Before an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, UN Danny Danon blamed Hamas for the violence that left at least 60 Palestinians dead in deadly clashes on the Gaza-Israel border.



Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.



Danon told reporters outside the UNSC chamber that “Hamas once again is guilty of inciting its people in Gaza, turning protests into violent clashes on the border” and using weapons in an effort to “infiltrate Israel.”

“What will they would do if a mob charged at your border with explosives and weapons,” Danon remarked in a question directed at his colleagues on the Security Council.

Presenting a photograph of the Kerem Shalom crossing, usually used for humanitarian aid and had been burned by the rioters,  Danon said, “Had the rioters broken down the fence and infiltrated Israel, there can be no doubt that the damage to Israeli towns and villages would have looked like this.”

“Hamas has committed war crimes not only against Israeli civilians but also against its own people – turning them into human shields for their own cynical gain.  Every casualty that has resulted from the recent violence is a victim of Hamas’ war crimes,”  Danon added.


Related Content

Clashes between IDF special forces and Hamas terror cells in protests commemorating Nakba day
May 15, 2018
IDF releases details of how it prevented a Hamas border crossing from Gaza

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut