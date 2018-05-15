WATCH LIVE: UN Security Council discusses Gaza border protests

NEW YORK - Before an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, UN Danny Danon blamed Hamas for the violence that left at least 60 Palestinians dead in deadly clashes on the Gaza-Israel border.









Danon told reporters outside the UNSC chamber that “Hamas once again is guilty of inciting its people in Gaza, turning protests into violent clashes on the border” and using weapons in an effort to “infiltrate Israel.”“What will they would do if a mob charged at your border with explosives and weapons,” Danon remarked in a question directed at his colleagues on the Security Council.Presenting a photograph of the Kerem Shalom crossing, usually used for humanitarian aid and had been burned by the rioters, Danon said, “Had the rioters broken down the fence and infiltrated Israel, there can be no doubt that the damage to Israeli towns and villages would have looked like this.”“Hamas has committed war crimes not only against Israeli civilians but also against its own people – turning them into human shields for their own cynical gain. Every casualty that has resulted from the recent violence is a victim of Hamas’ war crimes,” Danon added.