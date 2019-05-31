Terrorist attacks two in Jerusalem's Old City, gets shot by police- watch

X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A harrowing video of Friday's terrorist attack in the Old City of Jerusalem has been released by the Israel Police, showing the terrorist jumping a 16-year-old boy, and stabbing him in the back.
The incident takes place over mere seconds.
On Friday morning, a 19-year-old terrorist from the West Bank, who had allegedly come to the Temple Mount for Ramadan to pray, stabbed and critically wounded a 47-year-old man at Damascus Gate - which wasn't captured in the video. Minutes later, while running through the Arab market, the terrorist stabbed the 16-year-old.
The teenager and his brother were walking through the Muslim Quarter's Arab market while on their way back from praying at the Western Wall just before 6:30 a.m.
The video shows the terrorist running and then jumping at the 16-year-old who was slowly riding his bicycle as his brother walked next to him. As the injured teenager runs in one direction throwing of his jacket, the terrorist is then seen chasing after the other brother who begins running in the opposite direction.
As he continued to run up the stairs, the terrorist just behind him, border police arrived at the scene and shot the terrorist, neutralizing him.
Later scenes show the body of the terrorist covered by golden foil as Border Police stand nearby and police forensics units comb the scene for evidence.
The 16-year-old sustained a wound to his back and is in moderate-to-serious condition, whilst the 47-year-old victim sustained wounds to his chest, neck and head. He remains in stable but critical condition.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>