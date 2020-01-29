The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

The anatomy of annexation – why did Netanyahu walk back his promise?

The full story has yet to be revealed, but diplomatic sources said late Tuesday night that the US was surprised by Netanyahu’s promise to immediately annex West Bank territory.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 29, 2020 14:11
U.S. President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu at the unveiling of Trump's "Deal of the Century," January 28, 2020 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
U.S. President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu at the unveiling of Trump's "Deal of the Century," January 28, 2020
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
On Tuesday afternoon, at noon in Washington DC, President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited peace deal for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
After Trump introduced the framework of the deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the podium and declared, in a 20-minute speech, that Israel accepted the plan and would soon begin its implementation.
“Israel will apply its laws to the Jordan Valley, to all the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, and to other areas that your plan designates as part of Israel and which the United States has agreed to recognize as part of Israel,” the prime minister said.
Immediately after the event at 1:46 p.m. in Washington, Netanyahu’s spokesman Yonatan Urich tweeted: “Sovereignty over all settlements on Sunday.”
As Urich tweeted, Netanyahu was meeting with the Israeli press corps that had traveled with him to Washington at the Blair House, across the street from the White House. There, he told reporters that he would bring a proposal to the cabinet meeting on Sunday to immediately apply Israeli law and annex all of the Jordan Valley and the Israeli settlements spread out across Judea and Samaria, approximately 30 percent of the West Bank.
As the Blair House briefing was taking place, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman held an on-record phone call with reporters to update them on the finer details of the plan. He said that from America’s perspective, Israel could go ahead and annex territory.
“Israel does not have to wait at all,” Friedman said. “If they wish to apply Israeli law to those areas allocated to Israel, we will recognize it.”

Shortly after Friedman and Netanyahu finished their briefings, at 3:30 PM in Washington, Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the president and the chief architect behind the peace plan, went on CNN and said that he was not aware of immediate annexation plans.
"I don't believe that's going to happen this weekend, at least not as far as I know," he told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

Shortly after the Kushner interview aired, Urich deleted his tweet. He did not give an explanation why.

Final word on the walk back of Netanyahu’s annexation promise came on Wednesday morning when Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, who was in Washington with the prime minister, went on Army Radio and said that the proposal would not be brought to the cabinet on Sunday due to “technical reasons.”
At 7 AM in Washington on Wednesday, sources close to Netanyahu said that he will bring the proposal to the "next cabinet meeting" but not on Sunday. Why not Sunday? Apparently there is no cabinet meeting that day. 
What happened? Did Netanyahu walk back his promise and if so, why?
The full story has yet to be revealed, but diplomatic sources said late Tuesday night that the US was surprised by Netanyahu’s promise – just after the unveiling of the plan – to immediately annex West Bank territory.
The US officials thought that while Israel would move forward with annexation, it would take time, due to planning issues and other bureaucratic hurdles that the government would first need to overcome. They did not realize that it would be so immediate, a decision likely prompted by Netanyahu’s legal and political troubles.
The Americans were apparently expecting a number of Arab states to issue statements that were supposed to voice support for the plan. Some countries did cautiously welcome the plan – Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia – but Oman and Bahrain, which took the extraordinary step of sending their ambassador to the White House’s roll out ceremony, remained silent, possibly due to the annexation announcement.
Will Netanyahu bring annexation to the government within the coming week or weeks? Unclear. For now it seems that the White House has asked Jerusalem to hold back on unilateral steps and to first give the plan a chance to advance.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump David Friedman Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo First a government By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
3 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
4 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by