UN debates status of Jerusalem - watch live

Orthodox Jews on the Temple Mount.
(photo credit: MENACHEM SHLOMO)
The United Nations is holding an international conference on the status of Jerusalem on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council meeting.
The meeting was convened by the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) jointly with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
According to the UN's website the meeting will discuss, "the issue of Israel’s policies and measures aimed at changing the character of Jerusalem, which have significant political, legal and socio-economic ramifications."
Some of the initial speakers will be USG Michael Møller Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, Amb. Cheikh Niang of Senegal who chairs the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, Samir Bakr who is Assistant Secretary General for Palestine and Al-Quds Affairs of the OIC, Carla Khijoyan who is Programme Executive for the Middle East, and Ahmad Majdalani Minister of Social Affairs of the State of Palestine.
