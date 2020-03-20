Watch: Riots erupts after police limit entrance to Temple Mount

Israel Police set up blockades around the Temple Mount on Friday morning and began limiting the entrance of worshippers wishing to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque in an attempt to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, prompting clashes with police forces in Wadi Joz.
המשטרה סגרה את חלק משערי הר הבית. בשערי העיר העתיקה מורשים לעבור רק תושבי העיר. המטרה היא לדלל את מספר המתפללים באל-אקצא. התוצאה עימותים עם מתפללים פלסטינים בואדי ג'וז. pic.twitter.com/QqEPsW6Uyq— nir hasson (@nirhasson) March 20, 2020
At least one Palestinian was arrested and others received fines for public health violations due to the gatherings of more than ten people.
While many mosques throughout the country and the Palestinian Territories did not hold Friday prayers fearing the spread of coronavirus, a compound outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque was not prohibited from prayers today, although restrictions on gatherings of over 10 people were imposed.Ahead of the Friday's noon prayers, police closed off some of the entrances to the Old City to prevent mass prayer in it. Three gates - the Shvatim Gate, the Majlis Gate and the Hashalshelet Gate - remain open, while the Old City gates are currently open only to local residents.