Why did Fatah close its own official Facebook page? Fear

Palestinian Media Watch identifies a Fatah Facebook post explaining Jews deserved to die in the Holocaust..
(photo credit: PALESTINIAN MEDIA WATCH)
Fatah closed its own Facebook page
, according to page administrator Munir al-Jaghoub.
In an interview with Israeli media, Jaghoub said that, “We decided to close it down for a period of time as a precautionary measure. We were worried that Facebook would shut it down permanently because of that Israeli organization’s campaign and complaints against it.”
Jaghoub was referring to the right-wing watchdog organization Palestinian Media Watch, which has run a year-long campaign against the official Facebook page of Fatah, the Palestinian Authority's ruling party. Since February, PMW has released two separate, roughly 45-page reports documenting the ways in which the page was being used to glorify mass murderers and terrorists, who were responsible for hundreds of deaths.
Itamar Marcus, PMW’s CEO, recently spoke with the head of Facebook’s global counterterrorism policy team, Brian Fishman, about the organization’s findings. Marcus likewise accused the social media giant
of being “Fatah’s partner by choice” and of “promoting Palestinian terrorism.”
Earlier this month, PMW also launched a viral social media campaign called #CloseFatahFB.
A spokeswoman for Facebook told The Jerusalem Post
on Wednesday that it had not shut down the page, but was “in the process of reviewing that content to determine whether it violates our policies.”
Marcus said that PMW views Fatah’s decision to close the page “as a striking indicator of the terror content” and that “there is no justification for Facebook to permit Fatah to reopen its page.
“We hope that Facebook will recognize what Fatah itself understands – namely that its Facebook page promotes terror – and keep Fatah’s page permanently closed,” Marcus continued. “Facebook should not allow the Facebook platform to become once again a facilitator for Palestinian terror promotion.”
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});