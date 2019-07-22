Why is Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh wearing a bikini in Tel Aviv?

Campaign kicks off with billboards around Tel Aviv: Haniyeh in a bathing suit, suitcases of cash, and fire-bomb balloons – thanking Israel for its weakness.
(photo credit: HILLEL MEIR)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A billboard depicting Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a bathing suit, suitcases of cash, and fire-bomb balloons while thanking Israel for its weakness, was hung on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv on Monday morning.
The billboard was a campaign initiated by the Middle East Forum’s (MEF) Israel Victory Project in order to pressure the government to end its policy of appeasement towards Hamas under the slogan of “Enough being scared. Demand victory for Israel.”
“Victory means imposing one’s will on the enemy; history teaches that conflicts end when one side gives up. The Palestinian-Israeli conflict will end only when Palestinians realize they cannot achieve their goal of eliminating the Jewish state of Israel,” said Daniel Pipes, MEF president and the originator of the Israel Victory concept.
Gregg Roman, the Forum’s director who is overseeing the campaign added that “Israel has forgotten how to win since Oslo. In return for handing out bags of cash to jihadis, Israeli children must run to bomb shelters. Our campaign speaks to the Israeli public that is fed up with ‘conflict management' and ‘mowing the lawn’.”
The Israel Victory Project, founded in 2017, is a new Forum initiative to steer US policy toward backing an Israel victory over the Palestinians to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>