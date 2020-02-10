Will Palestinians lose UNSC vote, but gain in PR battle against the US?

Tuesday's high-level anticipated diplomatic showdown at the United Nations Security Council in New York between the Palestinian Authority and the United States opens the door to a simple question: If the US is expected to veto the pro-Palestinian resolution against the Trump administration’s peace plan and any potential Israeli annexation of portions of the West Bank, then why should the Palestinians push forward at all?



Because dangling in front of the Palestinian Authority is a simple picture that they believe is worth 1,000 words, even if in the end it falls on its sword as it races to obtain it.



In that visual, a vote will be called on a resolution put forward on the PA’s behalf by two UNSC member states, Tunisia and Indonesia. In that moment 14 of the 15 UNSC member states will raise their hands in support of the resolution. Effectively, this means they will also raise their hands against the Trump administration’s peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the plan known as the "Deal of the Century."



The picture of an isolated US when it comes to a major diplomatic initiative by American President Donald Trump would be the best response possible for the PA to a peace plan that that did not include the PA in the formation of its text and which the PA feels does not reflect its basic red line needs for a viable state.



It’s one thing for the PA to say “no” to the Deal of the Century from Ramallah. It’s quite another matter to reject the plan from the room of one of the most powerful international organs and with the obvious support of everyone in the room save for the US.

Out of all of the UN bodies, the 15-member UNSC stands slightly apart, because its actions carry the most weight within the United Nations.



Trump of course, has never seemed to particularly worry if he stands in isolation on the international stage. But at the end of the day, even he knows that his plan will need a certain amount of support of international support to be successful.



A US and Israeli comeback to the PA push, would be to ensure that the US is not the sole vote against the plan. Every vote against the pro-Palestinian resolution and/or every abstention combats the vision of an isolated US. The best-case scenario for the US and Israel is for the PA to lack the support of nine member states needed for the approval of any resolution.



Even better from the US and Israeli perspective would be if the five European nations on the UNSC are among those that oppose the resolution or at least abstain. This would include Estonia, Belgium, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.



From the starting gate, the cards are stacked against the US and Israel, because in reality, the PA does have the support of the historic support of the UNSC on two critical points: The UNSC has held in the past that any resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian must be based on the pre-1967 lines. It has also held as illegal any Israeli settlement and or annexation activity, including in Jerusalem’s historic and biblical Old City.



The latest text to that effect was Resolution 2334 passed in 2016, with the approval of 14 of the 15 member states. The US abstained and did not use its veto, but the abstention was seen at the time as tacit US approval.



The question in front of the UNSC members on Tuesday, however, is not necessarily their opinions on the best resolution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but whether they support the text of this particular resolution and if they are ready at this stage to so obviously oppose the Trump administration’s plan.



The fact that an alternative draft to the original resolution has been circulated already means that UNSC support is not assured. The depth of the UNSC opposition is measures by the extent of the changes. Each change means the PA is far from securing 14 votes, and maybe even nine. But every change also harms the Israeli and US battle to ensure that the resolution is rejected outright.



Two significant changes, that could impact the US and Israel success are reflected in a draft circulated to reporters over the weekend. It waters down its objection to the US plan and includes language in the preamble that condemns “all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror, as well as all acts of provocation, incitement and destruction.”



It the kind of language that European states often look for to provide balance to anti-Israel resolutions and its inclusions often paves the way for their approval of such texts.



It should be noted that US foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell has just returned from a trip to Washington where he met with Trump. The two discussed the US peace initiative.



The battle for votes is likely to persist until the matter comes for debate before the UNSC Tuesday at 10 a.m.



But even if the resolution fails, the Palestinians walk away from with a number of wins.



That is because the UN gives the Palestinians a stage in front of the international community, in which they can act with all the appearance of a state, because they have a non-member rights at the UN.



The first victory for the PA will be the speech its President Mahmoud Abbas is slated to deliver to the UNSC on Tuesday. It’s a high-level forum in which he has rarely appeared.



Failure to pass an anti-Israeli resolution at the UNSC, will also almost assuredly mean that they will go to the UN General Assembly and there it does not necessarily need to be watered down. The UNGA has little power beyond that of a public relations show, but the Palestinians have an automatic majority in their favor at the UNGA.



Israel and the United States can only hope to walk away with what they call the support of the moral majority, that is a show of support by primarily Western countries. Israel will also look to measure the success of its Africa policy, by looking to see what African countries voted in its favor.



In the end Israel and the US can tarnish, but not totally diminish the power of the Palestinians at the UN.