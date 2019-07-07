Woman injured during rocket strikes from Gaza dies from her wounds

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rebecca Jamil died after sustaining wounds during the Gaza rocket strikes in May.

By
July 7, 2019 15:22
The family home hit by Hamas rocket . (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

 
 Rebecca Jamil, who fell on her way to the bomb shelter during rocket strikes from the Gaza Strip in May, passed away on Sunday afternoon.

Jamil suffered from bruising on her back. During her hospitalization at Barzilai Medical Center, other problems relating to her health arose which, as a result of her condition, "gradually deteriorated," according to the hospital's spokesperson.
In May at the time that Jamil was injured, Hamas sent rockets into Israel in a large wave of attacks that led to several injuries in the Gaza border community region.

The Barzilai spokesperson announced at the time that 115 Israeli civilians were treated in the hospital in that last barrage of attacks. Three died of their wounds at the time, now four.

Hot Opinion
Most Read
