Central Israel a ghost town as terrorists aim rockets at the country

Loud booms echoed as passengers disembarked from the bus to Rishon Lezion. It was a rocket interception near Israel’s fourth largest city.



The Aharoni family said they were supposed to be meeting their family in the city and going to the beach, but those plans were put on hold.



People wondered out loud whether or not there would be a war.



"Maybe this time they [the security cabinet] will show more strength with [Naftali] Bennett as defense minister," one commuter said.



It was like a communal discussion on the bus with the driver even chiming in here and there.



The Central Bus Station in Rishon was deathly silent. Most stores inside, aside of the pharmacy, a bakery and grocery store, were closed.



A woman pushing a stroller and holding her other daughter’s hand walked quickly through the station. A large sports bag on her shoulder.



"I'm heading to Jerusalem with my kids, we're going to the zoo and to visit some family," Yael Fein told The Jerusalem Post. "There's no kindergarten today and I don't want them to be traumatized by the sirens."



In the main part of the city, most malls and stores were closed.



On Rothschild Street, which is usually loud and bustling, there were very few people walking around.



Several elderly women sat at a small cafe chatting and having a bite to eat.



"I'm not scared,” said local resident Esther Green. “We are strong in the face of these rockets, there is nothing like the people of Rishon Lezion."



Geulah, who asked not to use her last name, said that although the situation is "tense, everything will be okay. We have a strong army and they will do what is necessary to stop the Islamic Jihad.”



Asked what they would like Bennett and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to handle the situation, both made it clear that "we don't want war, but they must do what they have to.



"This country needs to defend itself," Green said.



Geulah added that she hopes Netanyahu stays in power and stays as prime minister.



"We can't have [Benny] Gantz, he won't be good for the country," she added.



During the conversation with the women, a mother and her infant son walked past.



They started yelling in her direction, asking her, "Why are you outside with him? You should be at home by a shelter. It's dangerous to be out here."



The woman ignored them.



Despite the tense, several Cafes on Herzl Street and Rothchild Street were open. But they were dead quiet.



"It's usually bustling with people at this time," said Anat Cohen, who works at a one the cafes on the street. "My five-year-old is at home because there is no school today and every time there is a siren, he phones me.



“I'm afraid, he's afraid but we have no choice, we need to keep going,” she continued. “Stay in routine. It's not easy especially that's he's at home and I'm here, but I need to work."



She said that during the sirens she's had go under a table at the store as she’s unsure where the closest shelter is.



"I just want peace," she said. "The army and the government must do what they need to but it has to bring quiet. … We need peace and we need quiet.”



As the day went on and quiet remained, stores on Herzl Street started to open and things started going back to normal after what was a difficult start to the morning.

