Hamas leader appeals to U.N. to thwart 'aggressive American endeavors'

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh gestures during a news conference following his arrival at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip September 19, 2017. .
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh wrote a letter to the United Nations General Assembly president, Maria Fernanda Spinosa, on Wednesday condemning recent proposals in the UN against Hamas by the United States and Israel, and appealing for assistance to counter "the American efforts to condemn the resistance."
Haniyeh wrote that he is "following up with great anger and condemnation the ongoing and miserable efforts by the United States of America, not only by adopting the Israeli narrative of the conflict, but also by providing all the necessary material and moral support for the Israeli occupation to continue its aggression against our people and deprive them of their basic rights of freedom, independence and self-determination."
The Hamas leader asserted that Hamas would "greatly count on the members of the UN General Assembly [to] stand by international legitimacy in support for the right of peoples to defend themselves and thwart these aggressive American endeavors."
Finally, Haniyeh concluded that there was a great need for "hard work to thwart the American efforts to condemn the resistance" at the UN.
Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, responded to Haniyeh's appeal to the UN, saying that "Hamas speaks about international law while it fires rockets into civilian populations, holds the bodies of IDF soldiers and Israeli citizens, and uses its own people as human shields. A terrorist organization going to the UN for assistance is like a serial killer asking the police for assistance. Israel and the United States will continue to mobilize the countries of the world into a united front against the terrorism that Hamas engages in on behalf of Iran."
A link to the Hamas letter can be found here: http://hamas.ps/en/post/1729/hamas-sends-letter-to-unga-president-regarding-us-efforts-to-delegitimise-resistance
