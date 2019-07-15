Hamas official: Conflict is with 'occupation army' not all Jews

Palestinian Hamas militants attend the funeral of their comrades who were killed in an explosion, in the central Gaza Strip May 6, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Hamas official Ahmed Yussuf said that Hamas leader Ismail "Haniyeh need to stress that our conflict is with the occupation army, and not Jews from all over the world," according to Kan.
Yussuf's comments were made in response to words issued last weekend by another Hamas official, Fathi Hamad, who said that "A knife is worth five NIS, that is the worth of a Jewish neck."
"Those words do not represent Hamas," Yussuf claimed, and called on Hamas leader Hanyieh to stress that the fight is not against all Jews, but only the occupation army.
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov responded on Twitter to the words made by Hamad, claiming that such words must "be clearly condemned by ALL."
Israel and Palestine Director at the Human Rights Watch Omar Shakir also related to Hamad's words on Twitter, claiming that "Calls to kill based on one's religion have no place in a freedom movement."
Hamad's words were said after the IDF "mistakenly" killed a Hamas member
on Friday.
The man, identified as 28-year-old Mahmoud Ahmad Sabri al-Adham, was shot by troops as he approached the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israel later apologized for the incident, saying it was a “misunderstanding” and that troops had fired on him after he had been “misidentified.”Anna Ahronheim contributed to this story.
